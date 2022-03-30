Niti Aayog report on export preparedness index ranks Haryana first
The Haryana government on Tuesday said the state has secured first rank under the landlocked category in the Niti Aayog’s export preparedness index (EPI) 2021.
Haryana is followed by Uttar Pradesh (UP), Madhya Pradesh (MP), and Punjab, respectively. Haryana had secured third rank in 2020 in this category.
“The state’s robust performance is reflected in improved scores in all sub-pillars of the business ecosystem,” a government spokesperson said.
Haryana has been ranked overall fifth among all states in country with 58.2 points in the EPI chart which was seventh in the previous report released by the Niti Aayog in 2020.
Haryana is leading this chart by leaving behind Delhi, Punjab, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
The spokesperson said the structure of the EPI includes four pillars – policy, business ecosystem, export ecosystem and export performance – and 11 sub-pillars including export promotion policy, institutional framework, business environment, infrastructure, transport connectivity, access to finance, export infrastructure, trade support, R and D infrastructure, export diversification and growth orientation.
