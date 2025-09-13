Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
No fresh protests, but security heightened in Doda; prohibitory orders still in place

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 03:48 am IST

“Friday prayers passed off peacefully. People offered Namaz amid tight security arrangements. Magistrates were deployed to ensure peaceful prayers,” said a local from Doda town. He said that there was no untoward incident in Doda district headquarters.

Amid tight security arrangements and restrictions, Friday prayers passed off peacefully in Doda district where an uneasy calm prevailed since September 8 when the administration slapped stringent PSA on AAP MLA Mehraj Malik for allegedly disturbing public order.

Barbed wires placed in view of the protests against the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday. (PTI)
However, mobile internet and broadband service remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day.

Since Tuesday, the administration has detained several people, including some women.

The administration relaxed the restrictions for two hours from 4 pm to 6 pm that also passed off peacefully.

“Shops opened for two hours and the people purchased essentials. Police and paramilitary forces were deployed in strength to ensure that no untoward incident takes place,” said a district police officer.

The Doda MLA has been lodged in Kathua district jail. On Wednesday evening, police had held a peace committee meeting chaired by deputy inspector general of police Shridhar Patil to expedite restoration of peace and normalcy in the region.

Prohibitory orders remained in force in Doda and Bhalessa towns, where mobile internet and Wi-Fi services continued to remain suspended as a precautionary measure.

The deployment was strengthened around Doda town, Bhaderwah, Gandoh and Thathri amid high tensions over alleged administrative high-handedness. Concertina wires were installed near government offices to prevent untoward incidents.

