Non-bailable warrant against accused issued after repeated absence in Chandigarh kidney transplant racket

The court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Ebam Devi, the main accused in the 2019 Chandigarh kidney transplant racket, after she repeatedly failed to appear for hearings following her release on bail last year.

Investigators alleged that Devi herself received ₹2 lakh for donating a kidney before becoming involved in the racket. (HT File)

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Devi, a resident of Manipur, was arrested in connection with the case nearly seven years ago, where she tried to sell a woman’s kidney to another person. Despite being summoned several times, she has not appeared before the court since securing bail, according to the report.

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The court has also issued a notice to the person who stood surety for her bail, seeking a response over her continued absence. Further action against the surety is being considered.

Gang allegedly targeted economically vulnerable people

According to the police, the gang allegedly lured economically disadvantaged people into donating their kidneys in exchange for money. Investigators alleged that Devi herself received ₹2 lakh for donating a kidney before becoming involved in the racket.

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{{^usCountry}} Accused brought woman to UT on pretext of job {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Accused brought woman to UT on pretext of job {{/usCountry}}

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Police alleged that Devi brought a woman from Manipur to Chandigarh on the pretext of arranging a job for her. She allegedly planned to facilitate the woman’s kidney donation to another person and prepared forged documents for the purpose.

Devi allegedly received ₹2 lakh for the arrangement. After the racket came to light, police arrested her, while other alleged members of the gang fled.

The court’s latest action comes amid continued efforts to secure Devi’s appearance for the next hearing. Further proceedings will also determine what action, if any, is taken against her bail surety.