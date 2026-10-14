Nearly a week after coming back from Singapore, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will embark on a four-day official visit to Sweden, beginning Wednesday (October 14) to attract investments and strengthen international industrial partnerships.

A special session dedicated to Haryana will showcase the state’s industrial strengths, investor-friendly policies, infrastructure capabilities and emerging investment opportunities. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Sweden visit of Saini will conclude on October 17. This visit comes a week after the CM toured Singapore to woo industrialists and attract investment in Haryana.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

An official spokesperson said that Sweden’s visit is aimed at positioning Haryana as a preferred investment destination and exploring new opportunities for economic cooperation, particularly in the power, home furnishing, real estate, defence and automobile sectors.

In a statement, the government said that the CM is going to target the global supply chain of Swedish major companies in all these sectors. During the October 14 to 17 visit, Saini will hold meetings with Swedish government representatives, leading industrial groups, business organisations and potential investors.

One of the highlights of the visit will be the CM’s participation in India–Sweden Innovation Day 2026 on October 15, where he will address an international gathering of policymakers, industry leaders, innovators and business representatives.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A special session dedicated to Haryana will showcase the state’s industrial strengths, investor-friendly policies, infrastructure capabilities and emerging investment opportunities. Saini is slated to hold discussions with Sweden’s minister for international development cooperation and foreign trade, Benjamin Dousa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A special session dedicated to Haryana will showcase the state’s industrial strengths, investor-friendly policies, infrastructure capabilities and emerging investment opportunities. Saini is slated to hold discussions with Sweden’s minister for international development cooperation and foreign trade, Benjamin Dousa. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The CM’s engagements will place special emphasis on attracting investment in Haryana’s priority industrial sectors, including power and energy, home furnishing, real estate, defence manufacturing and automobiles,” the official spokesperson said.

As part of the programme, Saini will participate in business roundtables and hold interactions with industry representatives, entrepreneurs, financial institutions and potential investors. He will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora, entrepreneurs and business leaders based in Sweden.