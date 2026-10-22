Nurpur drug trafficker’s assets worth 48 lakh forfeited

Nurpur police have achieved a significant breakthrough by taking legal action against illegally acquired assets worth ₹48 lakh belonging to a drug trafficker detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, officials said on Thursday.

On July 30, 2023, police recovered 10grams of heroin and ₹8,500 from his possession. An FIR was registered under Sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, the assets comprise a residential house at Channi village in Indora tehsil in Kangra district, valued at ₹45 lakh, and an amount totalling ₹ 2.40 lakh recorded as drug money.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Police officials said that the case pertains to a resident of Sirat village. On July 30, 2023, police recovered 10grams of heroin and ₹8,500 from his possession. An FIR was registered under Sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act. He had also been booked in two previous NDPS cases in 2022 involving recoveries of 8grams and 9 grams of heroin.

In view of his continued involvement in drug trafficking, Nurpur police recommended the preventive detention of the trafficker under the PIT-NDPS Act.

A spokesperson of the police department said that as part of further action, Nurpur police conducted a detailed financial investigation into his movable and immovable properties and identified assets. “A freezing order was issued on June 12, 2025, under Section 68F (1) of the NDPS Act and confirmed by the competent authority on July 9, 2025. Following the prescribed legal proceedings, the identified assets were forfeited in favour of the government,” police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}