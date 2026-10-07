Officials: Illegal house belonging to Afzal Guru’s wife razed in Baramulla

Authorities on Tuesday removed an illegal encroachment on state land in Baramulla and demolished the sheds of three persons, including Tabassum, the wife of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Locals said the demolition was carried in presence of huge contingent of security forces and officials (HT Photo for representation)

Afzal’s wife, who now lives in Baramulla, has established a dairy farm close to her house and other relatives close to Gulnar Park.

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The officials said the people who had encroached prime state land were served notices, however, after they refused the encroachment was removed on Tuesday. Family members, however, refuted claims that they were served notices by the government.

“If our land was an encroachment, then there would be hundreds of kanals of state land encroached in our locality. We will see whether those encroachments will also be removed. We have ancestral land here and procedure wasn’t followed. The demolition was carried on a few marlas of land,” said one of the families’ elders.

Locals said the demolition was carried in presence of huge contingent of security forces and officials.

The Baramulla administration termed it as a significant anti-encroachment drive during which several kanals of prime state land under illegal occupation have been retrieved in Baramulla district.

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{{^usCountry}} “The land, which was allegedly under unauthorised occupation, is situated in a prime location and is estimated to be worth crores of rupees. The eviction was carried out as part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to safeguard government land and prevent its unauthorised use and occupation,” the official statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The land, which was allegedly under unauthorised occupation, is situated in a prime location and is estimated to be worth crores of rupees. The eviction was carried out as part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to safeguard government land and prevent its unauthorised use and occupation,” the official statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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The officials said the action was taken against Sajad Ahmad Buhroo, Tariq Ahmad Buhroo, Tabasum Guroo and Manzoor Ahmad Buhroo, and others.