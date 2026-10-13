On wheel transfers become easy as PGI plans to have 6 feet wide path

For easy and safe navigation of patients on wheelchairs and stretchers, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, is going to carve out a six-feet path along the road, connecting all major buildings in the campus, said PGI official spokesperson.

The tertiary care hospital daily has over 10,000 patients visiting the outpatient departments. (HT File)

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The decision for a separate pathway was made after the officials of hospital administration and engineering department took several rounds of the institute premises.

“During these inspections, the need for a dedicated path along the connecting roads to ensure unhindered patient movement was identified. To facilitate the safe, smooth and convenient movement of patients on trolleys and in wheelchairs between various hospital blocks at PGIMER, the officials have chalked out a plan”, said the spokesperson.

The administrative approval for the work has been granted. The drawing for the proposed path has been finalised and approved. The agenda is proposed to be placed before the forthcoming sub-committee meeting for consideration and technical sanction, confirmed the spokesperson.

The tertiary care hospital daily has over 10,000 patients visiting the outpatient department (OPD), the number goes up adding the patients’ attendants, inpatients, and staff. With various services located in different buildings, navigating the campus on wheelchair and stretchers can become tedious for patients with no dedicated path and over 25,000 vehicles entering the campus on a daily basis.

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{{^usCountry}} At present, PGIMER does have ramps but no dedicated path for patients on wheels. This would be the first time a dedicated path will be made for patients on wheels. During peak OPD hours, almost all stretchers and wheelchairs remain occupied in the hospital with the majority of patients in the emergency requiring it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At present, PGIMER does have ramps but no dedicated path for patients on wheels. This would be the first time a dedicated path will be made for patients on wheels. During peak OPD hours, almost all stretchers and wheelchairs remain occupied in the hospital with the majority of patients in the emergency requiring it. {{/usCountry}}

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The emergency services are operational in the emergency block, advanced trauma centre, advanced paediatric centre, advanced eye centre and advanced cardiac centre. From emergency, patients are referred to various wards that could be in different buildings. The patients have to navigate from one block to another for tests, follow ups and different consultations.

The path will be interconnected with all the hospital blocks including the emergency building, new OPD building, advanced trauma centre, Nehru Hospital, advanced paediatric centre, advanced cardiac centre, and Nehru Hospital extension block.

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The signboards indicating the path will be displayed. The official said “Wherever, crossings across the institute’s roads will be there, necessary traffic management will be done by the security officials of the institute.” The initiative aims to improve patient accessibility, facilitate smoother movement between hospital blocks, and enhance convenience for patients on trolley and wheelchair. “Following the requisite approvals, the tendering process will be initiated to execute the work at the earliest”, added the official.