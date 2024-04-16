One dead as bus rams into bike in Punjab’s Abohar

A 16-year-old boy was killed after a bus rammed into his motorcycle in Seeto Road area of Abohar on Monday afternoon. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but declared declared dead on arrival (iStock)

The incident took place when the boy, who worked as a labourer with his father, left from a construction site to run an errand. On his way, a private bus hit his vehicle, severely injuring him. After the incident, the driver fled from the spot.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but declared declared dead on arrival.

The body has been sent for a postmortem. Further action will be taken based on the report.

An investigation into the matter is underway.