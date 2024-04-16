 One dead as bus rams into bike in Punjab’s Abohar - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

One dead as bus rams into bike in Punjab’s Abohar

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Apr 16, 2024 07:52 AM IST

The incident took place when the boy, who worked as a labourer with his father, left from a construction site to run an errand. On his way, a private bus hit his vehicle, severely injuring him. After the incident, the driver fled from the spot

A 16-year-old boy was killed after a bus rammed into his motorcycle in Seeto Road area of Abohar on Monday afternoon.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but declared declared dead on arrival (iStock)
The victim was rushed to the hospital, but declared declared dead on arrival (iStock)

The incident took place when the boy, who worked as a labourer with his father, left from a construction site to run an errand. On his way, a private bus hit his vehicle, severely injuring him. After the incident, the driver fled from the spot.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but declared declared dead on arrival.

The body has been sent for a postmortem. Further action will be taken based on the report.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / One dead as bus rams into bike in Punjab’s Abohar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On