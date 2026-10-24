One held for pelting Kashmir-bound bus with stones in Doraha

Five days after a Srinagar-bound private bus was pelted with stones near Doraha, the police on Friday arrested one accused and identified two absconding accomplices, while ruling out any link to a similar attack on a vehicle operated by the same transporter in Haryana’s Karnal district.

According to police officials, he is a habitual offender previously booked in a snatching case registered at Doraha last year. (HT)

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The arrested accused was identified as Abhishek, alias Golu, a native of Tadi Ghat village in Benaras, Uttar Pradesh, who currently resides in Doraha and works at a local factory. According to police officials, he is a habitual offender previously booked in a snatching case registered at Doraha last year.

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The incident occurred around 11 pm on Sunday when the Delhi-to-Srinagar bus, belonging to Star World Venture, was targeted near Doraha, shattering a windowpane. Following the attack, police dispatched an escort vehicle to safely guide the bus out of their jurisdiction. The attack had raised concerns after another bus operated by the same transporter was targeted in Karnal on Saturday.

Khanna superintendent of police (SP) (investigation) Rakesh Kumar Yadav said the two incidents were unrelated and there was no evidence to suggest a targeted assault on Kashmiris. “The accused is a habitual offender previously involved in petty crimes. On the same day, he also attempted to pelt stones at a truck along the same route,” Yadav said, adding that investigators found no hate-crime motive.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harmanpreet Singh Cheema said a technical investigation backed by CCTV footage helped identify three suspects who arrived on a motorcycle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harmanpreet Singh Cheema said a technical investigation backed by CCTV footage helped identify three suspects who arrived on a motorcycle. {{/usCountry}}

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Police suspect the accused targeted moving vehicles on isolated stretches to force drivers to stop and commit snatching. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining absconding suspects, police officials said.