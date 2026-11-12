Man shot dead, another hurt in Jhajjar village

One person was killed and another injured after bike-borne assailants allegedly opened fire on them in Dhakla village of Jhajjar district on Thursday, police said.

Preliminary police investigation suggests that the attack could be linked to an old rivalry between the victims and the assailants, however the motive is yet to be established. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Balram. Vikash who was injured in the incident has been admitted in the hospital. According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday when Balram and Vikas Kumar, residents of Dhakla village were sitting there. The attackers allegedly fired several rounds at them and fled the spot.

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They were rushed to the hospital and Balram died during the treatment while Vikas is undergoing treatment.

Preliminary police investigation suggests that the attack could be linked to an old rivalry between the victims and the assailants. However, the motive is yet to be established.

Police teams have been deployed in the village and separate teams were formed to identify and apprehend the attackers. Family members of the victims are yet to record their formal statements. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.