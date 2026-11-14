Only 3 nominations filed for Nov 28 civic bypolls on day 1

Only three candidates filed their nomination papers for the November 28 civic bypolls in Patiala and Moga districts on the first day for filling papers on Friday, according to the state Election Commission.

SC had cancelled elections in 52 wards amid large-scale irregularities (HT)

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The elections are scheduled to be held for 30 wards of the Patiala municipal corporation, 15 wards of the Bagha Purana municipal council, and seven wards of the Dharamkot municipal council. The byelections are being held after the Supreme Court last month cancelled elections in these 52 wards due to large-scale irregularities during the civic body polls held in May. The top court had ordered that fresh elections be held in these wards in six weeks.

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All three nomination papers filed on Friday were for the Bagha Purana municipal council.

The nomination process will resume on November 17 and continue until November 19, the last date for filing papers. The nomination process will remain suspended on November 14 due to a bank holiday, November 15 (Sunday) and November 16 due to a gazetted holiday for Chhath Puja.

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{{^usCountry}} Scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 20, while candidates can withdraw their nominations by 3 pm on November 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 20, while candidates can withdraw their nominations by 3 pm on November 21. {{/usCountry}}

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