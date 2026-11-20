Workers employed under outsourced services in various government departments and institutions in Himachal Pradesh staged a protest in Shimla on Thursday, demanding immediate implementation of the ₹25 daily hike in minimum wages announced by the state government in its budget.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions’ workers stage a protest outside the Labour Commissioner’s Office, in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

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The protesters, led by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), also demanded timely payment of salaries to outsourced workers and alleged delays in the registration of trade unions, accusing labour authorities of favouring industrial establishments.

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Addressing the gathering, Vijender Mehra, CITU Himachal Pradesh state president, said the government had announced a ₹25 increase in daily minimum wages for workers across different categories in March, with the revised wages supposed to be effective from April 1. However, the notification implementing the hike had not been issued despite eight to nine months having passed.

“Despite the announcement in March that minimum wages would be increased by ₹25 per day from April 1, the government has not issued the notification even after eight to nine months. Workers were supposed to receive an additional ₹750 per month, but the increase has still not been implemented,” Mehra said.

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that the government was citing financial constraints and the implementation of labour codes as reasons for delaying the wage revision, while spending substantial amounts on politicians, board chairpersons and influential officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that the government was citing financial constraints and the implementation of labour codes as reasons for delaying the wage revision, while spending substantial amounts on politicians, board chairpersons and influential officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Mehra also criticised the government over the delayed implementation of the ₹1,000 monthly honorarium hike announced for anganwadi workers and helpers, alleging that although the increase was due from April, it was implemented only from November, depriving workers of seven months’ arrears.

He alleged that trade union registration applications were being deliberately delayed for years, particularly in industrial areas such as Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh, despite the prescribed registration process.

He said the protesters had submitted a memorandum to the labour commissioner and sought discussions on the pending demands, warning that they would intensify their agitation if the government failed to act.

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