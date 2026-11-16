Over 2,100 gram panchayats in Haryana declared TB-free

Haryana has achieved significant progress towards tuberculosis (TB) elimination, with 2,157 gram panchayats, accounting for nearly 35 per cent of the state’s total, certified as TB-free in 2025, officials said.

The state has also screened approximately 25.6 lakh people under its intensified TB elimination campaign, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled digital X-rays and rapid molecular diagnostic technologies for early detection, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumita Misra, said on Sunday. (Representational image)

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The state has also screened approximately 25.6 lakh people under its intensified TB elimination campaign, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled digital X-rays and rapid molecular diagnostic technologies for early detection, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumita Misra, said on Sunday.

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She said that Haryana is strengthening its TB elimination strategy through proactive community-based screening, advanced diagnostic facilities, improved treatment monitoring and greater public participation.

The focus is on identifying TB cases at an early stage, including among asymptomatic individuals and vulnerable populations in rural and underserved areas.

Under the intensified campaign launched on December 7, 2024, more than nine lakh chest X-rays and approximately 5.5 lakh molecular diagnostic tests have been conducted. Nearly 1.67 lakh TB cases have been identified cumulatively during the campaign, including cases detected through October 2026. The figure represents cumulative diagnoses and not the number of patients currently undergoing treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the importance of grassroots participation, Misra said that community involvement and local leadership are essential to achieving sustainable progress in TB elimination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the importance of grassroots participation, Misra said that community involvement and local leadership are essential to achieving sustainable progress in TB elimination. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the TB Mukt Panchayat initiative, 2,157 gram panchayats were certified as TB-free following verification in 2025, out of the state’s total 6,237 gram panchayats. The certification reflects achievement against prescribed programme criteria and does not imply permanent elimination of TB from these areas.

The state is further strengthening the TB Mukt Panchayat and TB Mukt Urban Ward initiatives to involve local bodies, elected representatives and community organisations in awareness generation, early detection, preventive care and patient support.

As per National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) records, 1,64,594 new TB patients were diagnosed between December 7, 2024, and October 22, 2026, with the latest approximate campaign figure reflecting additional detections thereafter.

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Haryana has also surpassed its TB notification target for the first nine months of 2026. Against a target of 67,500 cases, the state notified 68,842 TB cases between January and September, achieving 102 per cent of the target, an official statement said.

Of these, 40,520 cases were notified through government healthcare facilities and 28,322 through private healthcare providers. The private sector achieved 108 per cent of its assigned notification target. During the same period, the state reported 3,839 paediatric TB cases and 1,938 drug-resistant TB cases.

Misra said that the state is moving beyond conventional symptom-based diagnosis towards proactive screening to identify people who may have TB even in the absence of typical symptoms such as persistent cough, fever or weight loss.

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Portable AI-enabled digital X-ray machines are facilitating screening in rural and hard-to-reach areas, helping healthcare teams identify abnormalities requiring further diagnostic investigation.

The Health Department has reported 90 portable AI-enabled X-ray machines for this campaign. Haryana has also established an extensive molecular diagnostic network comprising 46 CBNAAT (Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) and 247 Truenat machines (rapid molecular test platform), enabling rapid detection of TB.