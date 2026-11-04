Over 2 lakh property cards given to villagers: Mundian

Punjab revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Tuesday said 2.19 lakh property cards have been distributed among beneficiaries in 1,377 villages under Mera Ghar Mere Naam (MGMN) scheme.

Punjab revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian

The initiative, Mundina said, is aimed at providing legally recognised ownership rights to residents of “lal lakir” (abadi deh) areas through drone-based surveys and preparing an authentic record of rights, addressing decades-old gaps in property ownership documentation.

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Addressing a press conference at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh, Mundian said the scheme aims to establish property rights in 10,689 villages in the state. The process of distributing property cards began on October 7.

“All villages are being covered in four phases. The work in 2,284 villages under the first phase is expected to be completed by November 15. The second phase covering 1,680 villages is targeted for completion by the end of November. The third phase involving 1,152 villages by mid-December and remaining 5,579 villages under the fourth phase are likely to be covered by January 2027,” he said.

“For years, villagers of abadi deh areas had no authentic government record to establish ownership. This initiative will provide families with permanent documentary proof of ownership and help minimise property-related disputes and unnecessary administrative hardships,” informed the minister, adding that the property cards would enable owners to avail bank loans against their properties and facilitate property registration.

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{{^usCountry}} For gram panchayats, accurate maps of houses, roads, drains and public spaces will facilitate better planning of village development works, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For gram panchayats, accurate maps of houses, roads, drains and public spaces will facilitate better planning of village development works, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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