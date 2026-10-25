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Over 3 lakh silver carp fish seeds stocked in Gobind Sagar Reservoir

The department aims to develop fisheries resources in line with scientific practices, boost fish production in the reservoir and strengthen the livelihoods of fishermen engaged in the fisheries sector

Published on: Oct 25, 2026, 07:52:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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The department of fisheries, Himachal Pradesh, stocked 3,38,505 silver carp fish seed in the Gobind Sagar Reservoir at Raipur Maidan in Una district.

The fish seed, measuring 100 mm in size, was procured from West Bengal at rates approved by the department. (HT File)
The fish seed, measuring 100 mm in size, was procured from West Bengal at rates approved by the department. (HT File)

The stocking forms part of the department’s ongoing efforts to enhance fish production and to conserve and develop fisheries resources in the reservoir.

The fish seed, measuring 100 mm in size, was procured from West Bengal at rates approved by the department.

While giving information, assistant director, fisheries, Pankaj Thakur said that stocking quality fish seed in the Gobind Sagar Reservoir is an important step towards conserving and developing fisheries wealth and increasing production. He explained that seeds of 100mm and above have a better chance of survival, which will help raise fish production in the reservoir.

He added that every year the department stocks the reservoir with fish seed brought from outside the state as well as from departmental farms.

The department aims to develop fisheries resources in line with scientific practices, boost fish production in the reservoir and strengthen the livelihoods of fishermen engaged in the fisheries sector.

 
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