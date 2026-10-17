Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Saini on Saturday said the state government has provided 46,500 government jobs to youth in the past two years through a transparent, merit based recruitment process.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

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Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh to mark the completion of two years of the BJP government’s third consecutive term, CM said service security has also been extended to contractual employees, guest faculty in technical education institutions, extension lecturers in colleges and guest professors.

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Saini said the promotion quota to clerical posts for Common Cadre Group-D employees with more than five years of service has been increased from 20 % to 30%. The CM said that of the 217 promises made in the ‘Sankalp Patra’ during the last assembly elections, 76 have already been fulfilled within two years while work is underway on the remaining 141. Saini said cash awards worth ₹147.16 crore have been distributed to 1,319 medal winning sportspersons over the past two years. In addition, 42 sportspersons have been provided government jobs. He said that over the past 12 years, the state government has awarded cash prizes amounting to ₹742 crore to 17,544 sportspersons in recognition of their achievements.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said 2.9 lakh women have achieved the status of “lakhpati didi” under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, reflecting the government’s focus on strengthening women’s financial independence and livelihood opportunities. Under the Namo Drone Didi Yojana, 141 women have been provided training and drones free of cost. He said another 100 women would soon be extended the same facility. The scheme provides free training and drones costing up to ₹8 lakh, enabling women to access modern technology and explore new livelihood opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said 2.9 lakh women have achieved the status of “lakhpati didi” under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, reflecting the government’s focus on strengthening women’s financial independence and livelihood opportunities. Under the Namo Drone Didi Yojana, 141 women have been provided training and drones free of cost. He said another 100 women would soon be extended the same facility. The scheme provides free training and drones costing up to ₹8 lakh, enabling women to access modern technology and explore new livelihood opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

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Saini said that free dialysis services for kidney patients were introduced at all government district hospitals and medical colleges across the state from October 18, 2024. He said the initiative is aimed at reducing the financial burden on patients suffering from kidney-related ailments and ensuring access to essential treatment at government healthcare institutions.

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