Over 50,000 farmers to participate in 3-day National Dairy Mela at Karnal

Over 50,000 farmers from different parts of the country are likely to reach Karnal to attend three days National Dairy Mela being organised to mark 100 years of the inception of the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal. (HT File Photo)

While giving this information, ICAR-NDRI director and vice-chancellor Dr Dheer Singh said Union agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate the mela on April 8.

Singh said the mela is a mega event and is a part of century year celebration of the NDRI’s inception. “This will provide an opportunity to showcase technological developments, package of practices developed by the institute and to create awareness among dairy farmers regarding certain emerging issues,” he added.

Briefing about the event he said a large number of high-pedigree dairy animals will be participating in various milk yield and breed competitions and all dairy stakeholders, including research and development organisation, private companies and progressive farmers, will exhibit their products and technologies.

He informed that about 100 stalls will be there in which many start-ups and youth will display their products. Last dairy mela was held from February 15 to 17, 2020

Milk productivity is on target

On 100 years of NDRI, he said that the premier institute has contributed a lot towards milk production and development of new breeds of cattle like Karan Swiss and Karan Fries and Mineral mixture specific for dairy animals have been formulated. The cloning technology has reached new heights with a grand success of cloning of both buffalo and Gir animals.

Also, the NDRI has now a well-developed referral laboratory for checking milk adulterations and have also developed various paper strips for checking pesticides, adulterants in milk.

“About 80% of all dairy graduates in India have either studied or have been trained in the NDRI and now there is 6% growth in milk production but efforts are being made not only to increase milk productivity but also the milk quality to meet international standards,” he added.