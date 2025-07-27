Over 50 booked for protests against Himachal revenue minister in Seraj

Police have booked over 50 people for wrongful restrain, unlawful assembly and rioting after the revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi had to face not just black flags but shoes were hurled at his vehicle and ‘go back’ slogans were raised by protesters who even tried to stop his vehicle in Seraj assembly constituency in Himachal’s Mandi district on Friday during his visit to the disaster hit areas. Police have booked over 50 people for wrongful restrain, unlawful assembly and rioting after the revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi had to face not just black flags but shoes were hurled at his vehicle and ‘go back’ slogans were raised by protesters who even tried to stop his vehicle in Seraj assembly constituency in Himachal’s Mandi district on Friday during his visit to the disaster hit areas. (Representational image)

As many as 15 people died while search is still on for 34 missing as cloudburst, flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in Seraj, Nachan, Dharampur and Karsog assembly constituencies of Mandi districts on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1, Seraj was the most affected. Negi is on a three-day visit to devastation-hit areas of Mandi.

The BJP workers in Janjheli and Thunag areas of Seraj assembly constituency of former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, which suffered massive damage and losses in the recent disaster, had lodged their protest.

Negi had also faced the wrath of the people at Thunag where people tried to stop his vehicle. Videos of locals showing and throwing black flags and shoes on the minister’s vehicle and trying to gherao it have gone viral on the internet.

Seraj BJP Mandal president, Bhishm Thakur had said that black flags were shown to the minister in Janjheli and workers raised “go back” slogans and also protested against shifting of College of Horticulture and Forestry from Thunag.

Mandi SP Sakshi Verma said that an FIR has been registered in Janjheli police station in connection with the case of stopping Negi’s car and throwing black flags and shoes on it. FIR has been registered against 58 people on the complaint of Congress leader Jagdish Reddy of Seraj.

The Mandi police on Saturday registered a case under sections 126 (2), 189 (2), 190, 191 (2) of BNS, officials said.

Meanwhile, Negi said, “The entire protest was orchestrated by BJP. Some shopkeepers of Thunag market do not want the Horticulture College to be shifted from here. But the students studying here and their families are worried about safety, so a decision was taken to shift the college keeping in mind students safety. The previous government has not even built a hostel here, due to which the students are facing problems in living here.”

“Peaceful meetings were held at three places and people met me with their representation for not shifting the College of Horticulture and Forestry from Thunag at Thunag rest house on Friday to which I said that the matter would be taken up with the government”, said Negi.

“However, they pressed for a statement in favour of their demand and tried to stop the vehicle and raised slogans which were not right as their problem was already heard”, he said.

Protest outburst of frustration of flood-hit people of Seraj: Satti

Taking a dig at the Congress government in the state, BJP state president Satpal Singh Satti said that this was a frustration of flood-hit people of Seraj who were unhappy with the Minister visiting the affected area after 26 days.

Well-planned conspiracy: Congress

Terming the incident as a “well-planned conspiracy” of the BJP, the Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said that it was not just an insult to a minister but also a disgrace to the democratic set up, cultural dignity, and constitutional values of the state and condemned the incident.