The Enforcement Directorate (ED), intensifying its probe into alleged irregularities in land acquisition and property transactions, has sought records of over 800 land registries executed since 2022, despite the issuance of Section 11 notifications for land acquisition, from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

The ED is examining whether these registries were executed in violation of the prescribed legal procedure, as land transactions after a Section 11 notification under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, require prior permission from the collector. more less

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A majority of these transactions pertain to Aerotropolis, an extension of Aerocity, and Eco City-3 in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur), bringing land deals in these key development projects under the ED’s scanner.

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The ED is examining whether these registries were executed in violation of the prescribed legal procedure, as land transactions after a Section 11 notification under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, require prior permission from the collector.

Under Section 11, the government issues a preliminary notification expressing its intention to acquire a particular land parcel and invites objections from affected landowners. After the notification is issued, any subsequent transfer or transaction involving the notified land requires the collector’s prior permission. The provision is intended to prevent changes in ownership and transactions that could complicate the acquisition process or influence compensation claims.

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{{^usCountry}} GMADA land acquisition officer Rohit Jindal said the concerned tehsildars have been asked to provide the records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GMADA land acquisition officer Rohit Jindal said the concerned tehsildars have been asked to provide the records. {{/usCountry}}

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“The ED has sought the records of land registries executed after the issuance of Section 11 notifications. We have written to the concerned tehsildars to provide the details and expect to forward the records to the agency by next week,” he said.

According to officials familiar with the matter, nearly 800 registries were executed after the issuance of Section 11 notifications, with a substantial number relating to Aerotropolis blocks E, F, G and H and Eco City-3. The ED is scrutinising these transactions to establish whether the mandatory permission of the collector was obtained and whether the transfers complied with the provisions of the land acquisition law.

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Land-use changes, auction terms also under agency’s scanner

The demand for these records comes amid the agency’s wider investigation into alleged irregularities in land acquisition, compensation payments and land dealings involving the Punjab government and GMADA.

The ED has alleged that Tila Consultancy Private Limited, controlled by Kirti Sadhu Bas and Archana Jha, was operating from the GMADA and PUDA Bhawan premises. It was allegedly working in close coordination with employees of GMADA’s land acquisition collector’s office. The agency is examining the company’s alleged role in the processing of land acquisition awards and compensation under the 2013 Act.

The agency is also examining alleged discrepancies in the issuance of letters of intent, including instances where co-sharers of the same khasra number were reportedly treated differently.

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On September 22, the ED conducted searches and surveys at 26 premises across Delhi, Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ludhiana, including GMADA headquarters at PUDA Bhawan and offices of the housing and urban development department. The action was part of an investigation into alleged bank fraud and subsequent money laundering involving Tirupati Infraprojects and its associated entities.

The agency is also examining whether changes in land-use policies, reserve prices, auction conditions and master plans benefited select private entities. It has alleged that the manipulation of reserve prices for unsold GMADA land could have caused a potential loss of nearly ₹10,000 crore to the authority and the Punjab government.

The investigation has widened to cover various aspects of land transactions and policy decisions, with several senior officials of GMADA and the housing and urban development department being questioned by the agency.

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What is section 11 notification

Under Section 11 notification under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the government expresses its intention to acquire a particular land parcel and invites objections from affected landowners. After the notification is issued, any subsequent transfer or transaction involving the notified land requires the collector’s prior permission. The provision is intended to prevent changes in ownership and transactions that could complicate the acquisition process or influence compensation claims.