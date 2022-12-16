Overcharging on train: Ambala Railway Division recommends 1L fine against IRCTC vendor

Taking serious note of complaints of overcharging, the commercial department of Ambala Railway Division has recommended a fine of ₹1 lakh against a vendor/caterer with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The fine has been suggested against M/S Chandra Mauli Mishra, who was awarded the licence by IRCTC this month.

This comes in the wake of increasing passenger complaints on the Centralised Catering Services Monitoring Cell (CSMC), social media and other platforms.

Shivam Bhatt, a passenger travelling from Chandigarh to Shahajahanpur on Chandigarh-Lucknow Express, for which Mishra has vending rights, posted a video on Twitter On Thursday, where he claimed that a water bottle was being sold to him for ₹20, despite having an MRP of ₹15.

He had tagged the railway minister, railway ministry and Ambala Railway Division in the post.

The railways said that soon after the complaint, Ravi Kumar, a man who works under Mishra and is Dinesh’s manager, was arrested in Lucknow.

Divisional commercial manager Mandeep Singh Bhatia, said, “We have called the regional manager of IRCTC on Friday to furnish licence documents and other papers pertaining to the vendor. We will impose a fine after that,” Bhatia said.

Hari Mohan, senior divisional commercial manager, said regular action is also being taken against unauthorised vendors.