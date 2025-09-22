Paddy procurement in Haryana starts today amid crop losses, farm fire concerns

The month-long paddy procurement operations will begin in Haryana from Monday even as the state gears up to grapple with fresh challenges like crop damage from incessant rains and the looming threat of farm fires. On an average, Haryana produces about 68 lakh metric tonne (LMT) paddy, including around 25 LMT basmati. (File)

As per official data, about 5 lakh farmers from over 6,300 villages have registered crop damage across over 29 lakh acre land via the e-Kshatipurti portal. During this kharif season, over 35 lakh acre area was estimated to be under paddy cultivation. On an average, Haryana produces about 68 lakh metric tonne (LMT) paddy, including around 25 LMT basmati. But the officials say that this year the paddy production has suffered a setback due to rains and water logging with farmers fearing a sharp dip in paddy yield.

Officials said arrangements have been made to ensure smooth lifting of paddy from mandis across all districts. The state government has deputed senior officers to supervise procurement operations, with special focus on reviewing basic facilities at mandis and procurement centres, monitoring procurement activities, and ensuring immediate redressal of farmers’ grievances during the procurement process.

“Farmers should not face any inconvenience while selling their produce. Procurement centres have been fully equipped, and we will keep a close watch on moisture content issues due to the recent rains,” a senior official said.

The heavy unseasonal rains have not only flattened paddy in some districts but also left large tracts of farmland waterlogged, sparking concerns about yield and quality. Farmer unions have already flagged the issue, demanding fair compensation and leniency in grain quality checks.

Adding to the state’s worries is the onset of the stubble-burning season. Last year the Haryana government had claimed that as result of numerous steps taken for crop residue management, a total 713 farm fires were recorded by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), marking a 29% reduction compared to 2023.

Adopt agricultural diversification

On Sunday in Hisar, and ahead of the beginning of massive procurement operations, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini called upon farmers to adopt agricultural diversification and give priority to the production of coarse grains.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Rabi agriculture fair organised by Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, Saini said that the need of the hour is to cultivate less water-intensive crops. “To promote such practices, the government launched the Mera Pani Meri Virasat scheme in 2020. Under this scheme, farmers growing alternative crops instead of paddy or leaving their fields uncultivated are provided ₹8,000 per acre as financial assistance,” Saini said.

“So far, ₹157 crore has been given to farmers for sowing alternative crops on 2.2 lakh acres.”

On this occasion the chief minister also launched the “Har Ghar Chhaon – Har Ghar Phal” scheme, under which 55,000 fruit saplings will be distributed free of cost in 110 villages across 22 districts. As part of this initiative, saplings were distributed among farmers during the event.

Agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana said that the government has decided to start paddy procurement from September 22, instead of October 1, to ensure that farmers receive timely benefits for their produce. Rana urged agricultural scientists to develop waterlogging-resistant and drought-tolerant crop varieties to help farmers in adverse weather conditions.