Panchkula court rejects CBI closure report in Bhiwani girl’s murder case

A special judicial magistrate of the Panchkula CBI court on Monday rejected the closure report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in the murder case of 18-year-old Manisha of Bhiwani, accepting the victim’s father’s protest petition and directing further investigation into the case.

The court also highlighted serious lapses surrounding Ideal Nursing College in Singhani, which Manisha was reportedly scheduled to visit on August 11, 2025. (HT File)

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In a strongly worded order dated October 31, court expressed serious doubts over the fairness and credibility of the investigation conducted by Haryana Police and subsequently by the CBI. The court observed that the investigation appeared biased and defective and that crucial evidence had either not been collected or had not been handled in accordance with the law.

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The court’s observations were particularly significant regarding the findings of a five-member medical board of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which unanimously concluded that Manisha died due to a massive ante-mortem injury to her neck caused by a sharp-edged weapon. The board also opined that the damage to her face was caused by a skin-dissolving fluid, possibly corrosive, and ruled out any animal-bite injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} These findings contradicted the investigating agencies’ theory that she consumed poison and that animals mutilated her face. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These findings contradicted the investigating agencies’ theory that she consumed poison and that animals mutilated her face. {{/usCountry}}

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The court also highlighted serious lapses surrounding Ideal Nursing College in Singhani, which Manisha was reportedly scheduled to visit on August 11, 2025, to enquire about admission to a BSc Nursing course. Statements of her father and two school colleagues, along with CCTV footage from her school, supported the fact that she had left school at 1.58 pm and intended to visit the college.

Despite her family approaching the police on the same evening and requesting a search of the college premises and examination of its CCTV cameras, the police failed to secure the crucial electronic evidence in time.

The court also questioned the conduct of the then special investigation team (SIT) head, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sanjeev Kumar, who admitted that he had taken custody of the college’s CCTV digital video recorder (DVR) without preparing a recovery memo and retained it for nearly 40 days. The court noted that mandatory procedures under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) had not been followed.

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Doubts were also raised over the alleged suicide note and the forensic handwriting report relied upon by the CBI. The court directed that the disputed handwriting be examined by a board of at least three experts from two different laboratories, preferably including one from southern India.

The court further directed an investigation into the roles of the then investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shakuntla, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sanjeev Kumar, the owner of Devender Khad Bhandar and the owner of Ideal Nursing College. It also ordered examination of relevant call detail records and mobile-location data.

Directing the CBI to ensure a free and fair investigation, the court ordered that the probe be conducted by a station house officer (SHO) or a branch head of the agency, with witness statements recorded under the supervision of the designated officer.

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The CBI has been directed to submit a status report on December 23.

Victim went missing on August 11, 2025

Manisha was an 18-year-old woman from Singhani village in Bhiwani district who worked as a teacher at Kids Care Play School after completing her Class 12. On August 11, 2025, she went missing after leaving school and was reportedly on her way to Ideal Nursing College to enquire about admission to a BSc Nursing course, her headless body was found on August 13.

Haryana Police initially treated the death as suicide by poison, but an AIIMS medical board later concluded that she had died from a sharp-edged weapon injury to the neck and ruled out poisoning and animal bites. Her father alleged murder and serious lapses in the investigation, prompting a protest petition against the CBI’s closure report. Advocate Harsh Mohan Singh appeared before the court on behalf of the victim’s father, who is the complainant.

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