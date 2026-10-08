Panchkula: Health department inspects Pinjore labs over record-keeping discrepancies

The health department on Wednesday conducted surprise inspections at three chemist shops, a nursing home and two laboratories in Pinjore to ensure effective implementation of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act and to improve the sex ratio.

The department issued show-cause notices to the concerned establishments over the deficiencies and alleged violations. (HT File)

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The inspection team checked three chemist shops — Chaudhary Medical Centre, Chemist Drugist Aggarwal Medicose and Dawa India Generic Pharmacy — and examined MTP-related medicines, stock registers and other records to verify compliance with prescribed rules and legal provisions.

The team also inspected JN Shoury Multispeciality Hospital, Pinjore, where medical records, MTP-related documents and C-section cases were examined. The percentage of C-sections at the hospital was found to be relatively high. The department said a detailed scrutiny of the records was underway and further action would be taken as per the rules.

Two laboratories — Ajay Clinical Laboratory and Alfa Medical Laboratory — were also inspected. The team found that Ajay Clinical Laboratory’s clinical establishment certificate had expired, while Alfa Medical Laboratory did not have the required certificate.

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{{^usCountry}} The department issued show-cause notices to the concerned establishments over the deficiencies and alleged violations and sought their explanations within the prescribed period. Further action will be taken based on the responses received. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department issued show-cause notices to the concerned establishments over the deficiencies and alleged violations and sought their explanations within the prescribed period. Further action will be taken based on the responses received. {{/usCountry}}

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The health department said any negligence in complying with provisions of the MTP and PC-PNDT Acts would be taken seriously. Regular and surprise inspections of health institutions, chemist shops and other establishments will continue.