Panchkula: Lecturer thrashed with sticks, bat in Baltana

A 40-year-old lecturer from the physical education department at Government College, Sector 1, was brutally attacked with sticks and a cricket bat while on his way to college from his home in Dhakoli, Zirakpur, on Monday morning. Parveen Kumar, the victim (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 8.35 am in Baltana, close to the Panchkula border, when the lecturer, identified as Parveen Kumar, was driving his car. He sustained serious injuries on his head, face, right hand, right leg, and other parts of the body. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, for treatment.

According to Kumar, the assailants, aged between 20 and 25 years, came in a grey-coloured car and attacked him with sticks and a cricket bat. He also claimed that this was not the first such attack.

College faculty members strongly condemned the incident and submitted a memorandum to Panchkula police, demanding security for both teachers and students. However, this case fell under the jurisdiction of Punjab police.

Parveen Kumar said that he has no enmity with anyone and had not received any threat earlier. Police are ascertaining the reason behind the attack and examining CCTV footage from the vicinity.

A Dhakoli police post officer said that the lecturer’s father was expected to come in the evening to file a formal complaint, but he had not turned up till late night, and hence no FIR had been lodged. On the other hand, Parveen Kumar said that the investigating officer (IO) had already visited him at the hospital and recorded his statement.

On August 19, Kumar was assaulted near IT Park in Panchkula, where the attackers had smashed the windscreen of his car. A complaint in that case was lodged at Chandimandir police station.