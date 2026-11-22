A 42-year-old man has been pronounced guilty for the murder of his wife at Raipur Rani in July 2022. The court of sessions judge Bikramjit Aroura will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Wednesday.

The crime came to light the following morning when Dhananjay, a neighbour living in a nearby shanty, spotted the children crying outside their home. (HT File) more less

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The accused, Sarwan Bind, allegedly killed his wife, Mamta, by hitting her on the head with a brick during a quarrel on the night of July 8, 2022. The couple’s four children were witnesses to the crime.

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According to information, Sarwan frequently quarrelled with Mamta over suspicions about her character and an alleged extramarital relationship.

The crime came to light the following morning when Dhananjay, a neighbour living in a nearby shanty, spotted the children crying outside their home. On entering the shanty, he found Mamta lying in a pool of blood.

Police reached the spot after receiving information, but Sarwan had fled. The Raipur Rani police registered a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and eventually arrested him. During the trial, public prosecutor Pardeep Sharma presented evidence before the court. Relying on witness testimonies and other evidence, the court convicted Sarwan, a native of Bihar’s Patna district.

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