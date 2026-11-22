The motor accident claims tribunal (MACT), has awarded compensation of ₹52 lakh, along with 7.5% annual interest, to the husband and two sons of a 38-year-old woman who died in a road accident in September 2024.

Presiding officer Sanjay Sandhir announced the award on November 13, while deciding a claim petition filed by Raj Kumar and his sons over the death of Sona Devi. (HT File) more less

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Presiding officer Sanjay Sandhir announced the award on November 13, while deciding a claim petition filed by Raj Kumar and his sons over the death of Sona Devi.

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According to the claim petition, Sona Devi was travelling in a car with her friend Parveen alias Aarti on September 25, 2024. When the car reached near Preet Dhaba in Jamitgarh village, Rajpura, a Mahindra XUV 300 allegedly rammed into it from behind while it was entering the Hisar-Chandigarh National Highway. Sona Devi and two others sustained injuries. She was taken to a private hospital in Ambala, and later referred to civil hospital, Ambala, where she died.

The tribunal relied on the testimony of an eyewitness, police records and other evidence to hold that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by the XUV driver, Arshad.

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{{^usCountry}} The claimants had sought compensation, stating that Sona Devi was employed at a private medicines factory and also performed household work. Although her employment income could not be established through documentary evidence, the tribunal assessed her monthly contribution at ₹30,000, taking into account her domestic work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The claimants had sought compensation, stating that Sona Devi was employed at a private medicines factory and also performed household work. Although her employment income could not be established through documentary evidence, the tribunal assessed her monthly contribution at ₹30,000, taking into account her domestic work. {{/usCountry}}

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The compensation included loss of dependency, future prospects, consortium, loss of estate and funeral expenses.

The tribunal directed that the husband receive 30% of the compensation, while both sons would receive 35% each. The insurer, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company, along with the driver and owner, was held jointly and severally liable, with the insurer directed to pay the amount.