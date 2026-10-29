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Panchkula: UP man gets 20 years jail for sexually assaulting minor boy

The convict was residing in Panchkula when the district police booked him in April 2022 under Sections 377 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act

Published on: Oct 29, 2026, 07:44:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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A POCSO court in Panchkula on Tuesday sentenced a 26-year-old man from Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a four-year-old boy. The court also imposed a fine of 50,000 on the convict under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the FIR, the victim’s father was informed by his wife that a man living on the top floor of the same house had committed a wrongful act with their son. (HT File)
According to the FIR, the victim’s father was informed by his wife that a man living on the top floor of the same house had committed a wrongful act with their son. (HT File)

The convict was residing in Panchkula when the district police booked him in April 2022 under Sections 377 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

According to the court order, the fine, upon realisation, shall be paid to the victim in accordance with the provisions of Section 6(2) of the POCSO Act. In case of default in payment, the convict will undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment. However, the fine was not paid by the convict.

According to the FIR, the victim’s father was informed by his wife that a man living on the top floor of the same house had committed a wrongful act with their son. The father subsequently approached the police.

 
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