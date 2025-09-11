Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Panchkula: 20-year-old youth found stabbed to death at rented Kalka home

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 08:04 am IST

The victim, identified as Kuldeep, had been stabbed multiple times, including on the face; according to Kalka police, Kuldeep, hailing from the Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, worked at a company in Parwanoo

A 20-year-old youth was found stabbed to death in his rented accommodation at Tibbi Mohalla, Kalka, on Wednesday morning.

The youth was living on rent in Kalka with an uncle and two other youths, who have been missing since the discovery of the body. (iStock)
The youth was living on rent in Kalka with an uncle and two other youths, who have been missing since the discovery of the body.

The victim, identified as Kuldeep, had been stabbed multiple times, including on the face. According to police, Kuldeep, hailing from the Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, worked at a company in Parwanoo.

He was living on rent in Kalka with an uncle and two other youths, who have been missing since the discovery of the body.

Police said the four men had rented two rooms on the first floor of the house six months ago. The three other men also worked at the same company as Kuldeep.

As per police, on Wednesday morning, when the landlord’s daughter-in-law went to the roof to collect hanging clothes, she found one room empty and Kuldeep’s blood-soaked body lying in the other room. She immediately informed her husband and police.

Investigators said apart from stab wounds, the deceased had also sustained multiple blows to the head. Initial investigations suggest that a tawa used for making rotis and other household items were used as weapons. These items were recovered from the scene.

Forensic experts were called in to collect samples from the crime scene before the body was moved to the civil hospital in Panchkula’s Sector 6 for a post-mortem examination.

Police informed the victim’s family about the incident and are questioning people known to him to determine the motive for the murder. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police are actively searching for the victim’s missing roommates and are also preparing to examine his mobile call records.

