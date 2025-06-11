Panel drafts report on quota in J&K, to submit in next cabinet meeting

The three-member cabinet sub-committee constituted to examine the issue of reservations has drafted its report and will submit in the next cabinet meeting, the J&K government said on Tuesday. J&K education minister Sakina Itoo (File)

“The cabinet sub-committee constituted to examine the issue of reservations has drafted its report within the stipulated time frame of 6 months.The report will be placed before the Cabinet when it meets,” J&K’s health and education minister Sakina Ittoo wrote on X.

Last year in December J&K government had formed a committee to look into the issue of reservation and given six months to complete the report after different student groups and political parties demanded the government to make the report public as there were a lot of apprehensions within the people.

The three-member panel to review the policy, comprised education minister Sakina Itoo, forest minister Javed Ahmad Rana, and science and technology minister Satish Sharma.

In April the panel held a series of its meetings in Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre meeting delegations and taking feedback.

The new reservation policy introduced by lieutenant governor-led administration, before the assembly elections early last year, had squeezed the general category to 40%, which form the majority of the population, and increased reservation for reserved categories to 60%.

After the elections, there were widespread demands for reversing the reservation policy in recruitment and admissions, including the protest by National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah, prompted the Omar Abdullah-led govt to form a panel for the same.

People’s Democratic Party leader Waheed ur Rahman Parra asked the government to make the report public as soon as possible. Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone had termed this issue as a post-dated cheque for disaster.