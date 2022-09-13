Parents protest over ‘hefty’ fee, lack of facilities at pvt school in Chandigarh
A group of parents on Monday staged a protest outside Ryan International School in Sector 49, Chandigarh, alleging exorbitant fees being charged by the school and lack of facilities
A group of parents on Monday staged a protest outside Ryan International School in Sector 49 alleging exorbitant fees being charged by the school and lack of facilities.
The protesting parents said, “ Development and computer fees were charged during the 2021-2022 session, even though schools were closed.”
They added that they also wanted to know about where the development fees were being used, alleging that the school’s facilities are not at par with the amount being charged. They added that they tried to meet the principal, but were not allowed.
The parents also submitted a complaint to the UT district education officer (DEO).
While officials of the education department said they will look into the matter, the principal of the school remained unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts to contact her.
MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS
PGIMER doctor’s iPad stolen
A doctor from PGIMER reported that his IPad had been stolen from the institute. Dr Kushang Khanda, senior resident at department of ENT, PGIMER, told police that his IPad was stolen from the doctor duty room of Nehru Hospital extension, PGIMER, Sector 12, on September 9. A theft case was registered at the Sector 11 police station on Sunday.
Award ceremony held at PEC
Punjab Engineering College (PEC), in collaboration with Byju’s, conducted special mentorship classes for preparation of CAT/GATE for pre-final and final year students. Based on the topics covered, a test was conducted, rank holders of which were awarded at a prize distribution ceremony on Monday.
IGNOU extends admission date
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for admission to masters, bachelors, PG diploma, diploma and certificate programmes till September 22 and online registration of all masters and bachelors programmes till September 17 for the July session. Candidates can apply through the link https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.
Alumni cagers of Gurukul Global School felicitated
Recognizing the achievements of their former students who are now acclaimed basketball players, Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, honoured six alumni cagers along with their coach-cum-mentor Jugraj Singh at the school premises on Monday. All six cagers namely, Amrendar Nayak, Rohan Roy, Abhishek, Sunny, Ajmer and Sanju, have done well at national and international level. The school’s managing director Parveen Setya, director Devraj Setya and principal Nina Pandey were present on the occasion.
PGI doc honoured at nat’l conference
Dr Sunil Sethi, professor at the department of microbiology, PGIMER, was honoured with the prestigious “Silver Jubilee Oration of Institute of Venereology” at the national conference of Indian Association for Study of Sexually Transmitted infections and AIDS (ASTICON 2022) held in Hyderabad from September 9 to 11. He was honoured academic services in the field of STD/ HIV AIDS. He was honoured with a silver medal during the Conference.
SGPC, SAD protest for release of Sikh prisoners
Demanding the release of Sikh prisoners lodged in jails, members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) took out a protest march from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8 to the deputy commissioner’s office in Sector 76 on Monday. SGPC member Charanjit Singh Kalewal, SAD Mohali in-charge Parvinder Singh Sohana and several other leaders said that even after completing their sentences years back, several Sikh prisoners were still languishing in jails amid sheer discrimination.
PGI prof delivers talk at US-based institute
Dr Aman Sharma, professor of clinical immunology and rheumatology services at department of internal medicine, PGIMER, was invited to deliver a talk by the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, USA. The title of his talk was “exciting world of vasculitis and relapsing polychondritis: Care and clinical research”.
Minister honours Punjab shooters
Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Monday felicitated shooters who have achieved success at a national and international event organised in Chandigarh on Sunday night. Those who were honoured include world number one ranked Anjum Moudgil, Gauri, Ajitesh Kaushal, Vijayveer Sidhu, Udevir Sidhu, Vishwajit Singh, Sifat Kaur, Unish, Shikha Chaudhary, Naina Verma, Somil Chaudhary, Divesh Verma, Devansh and Manraj and coach Deepali Deshpande along with Parveen Verma, Sumeet Soni, Amit Sood, Sajan Sharma and Ashwani Sharma.
Ranjit Singh Cheema takes over as chairman of Punjab water resources corp
Ranjit Singh Cheema on Monday took over as chairman of the Punjab Water Resources Management and Development Corporation at the department’s Mohali office. Addressing the media on this occasion, Cheema said that he will fulfil his responsibilities with full dedication and commitment and make every effort to meet the Punjab government’s expectations. He added that special efforts will be made to deliver water to farmer for cultivation of crops.
Vehicles carrying eatables checked at Dappar toll plaza
The food safety team of the Mohali health department laid a checkpost at the Dappar toll plaza near Dera Bassi on Monday and checked all commercial vehicles transporting various eatables. During the checking, six samples of milk, curd, cheese and other items were taken. The vehicles’ drivers were also sensitised about the Food Safety Act and told to obtain all documents as per the law. Officials said they also got a tip-off that a vehicle was supplying spurious cheese from Haryana to Mohali. On the basis of the information, they intercepted the vehicle in Zirakpur and took a sample of cheese.
Cops being trained in new technologies
A five-day training programme on “call detail record (CDR), tower dump & internet protocol detail record (IPDR) analysis” for investigating officers of Chandigarh Police and neighbouring states started at Recruit Training Centre in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Monday. As many as 50 cops from Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are participating in this programme. It was inaugurated by Praveer Ranjan, director general of police, Chandigarh.
21 new Covid cases surface in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as 21 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Monday, similar to 20 on Sunday. With 13 cases, Mohali led tricity’s daily tally, followed by Chandigarh with six and Panchkula with two. Meanwhile, tricity’s active caseload dropped from 247 to 218 over the past 24 hours. As many as 112 people are still infected in Chandigarh, 85 in Mohali and 21 in Panchkula.
-
1984 riots: Nation still bleeding, punish SHO who failed to act, says Delhi HC
Observing that the nation was still bleeding from “one of the most unfortunate tragedies”, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Delhi high court on Monday directed the disciplinary authority to issue a fresh order of punishment against a retired police officer, who was charged with the failure of duty and misconduct during the violence.
-
DUSIB launches community-based monitoring of toilets, night shelters
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, the slums management agency of the Delhi government, on Monday launched a community based monitoring of its 195 night shelters, and public toilets used by nearly 2.5 million people daily in Delhi. The inmates in night shelters often hesitate to report problems to managers in person, fearing a reprisal, but this indirect mode of feedback may encourage them to flag problems, DUSIB officials believe.
-
India vs Aus T20 tie in Mohali: Fans return home disappointed amid confusion over ticket sales
Hundreds of fans who arrived at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Monday went home disappointed as they were unable to purchase tickets for the India vs Australia T20 game on September 20. The fans were left confused as online ticket sales for all enclosures and blocks, except the student block, started on Monday. For other blocks, tickets can be purchased on the Paytm and Paytm Insider Apps and www.insider.in.
-
MHA recommends CBI probe into Sonali Phogat’s death
The Union home ministry on Monday recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, officials said. The home ministry asked the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to get the case probed by the CBI, an official privy to the development said. The MHA's move came after Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah requesting a CBI probe into the case.
-
Weapons recovery| Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to 10-day Mohali police remand
Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was produced before the Kharar court on Monday, from where he was sent to 10-day police remand. He was brought on a production warrant from Jalandhar. On Friday, around 4pm, the Kharar police had put up a blockade near a school in the city after a tip-off that a black colored BMW car with illegal weapons was coming from Chandigarh to Kharar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics