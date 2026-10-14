Pargat raises concern over deletion of 13 lakh voters

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Pargat Singh on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, raising questions over the deletion of more than 13 lakh voters in the state.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Pargat Singh on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, raising questions over the deletion of more than 13 lakh voters in the state.

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Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, he said if the names of eligible voters had been removed from the electoral rolls, it would constitute a serious matter concerning their democratic rights.

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“The Election Commission (EC) must clarify how many voters’ names have been deleted, the reasons behind these deletions, and the steps being taken to protect the rights of eligible voters,” he said.

Pargat said the Congress has consistently raised questions about the functioning of the EC to ensure transparency and accountability in the electoral process. He stressed that every doubt concerning electoral rolls must be resolved impartially so that no eligible citizen is deprived of the right to vote. The credibility of elections in a democracy can be maintained only when every eligible voter is guaranteed the full right to exercise their franchise.

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{{^usCountry}} Pargat said Rahul Gandhi is effectively representing the aspirations and concerns of young people, particularly Generation Z, in national politics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pargat said Rahul Gandhi is effectively representing the aspirations and concerns of young people, particularly Generation Z, in national politics. {{/usCountry}}

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CM’s former OSD joins Congress

A former officer on special duty (OSD) to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Manjit Singh Sidhu, on Tuesday joined the Congress in the presence of state unit chief Pargat Singh in Chandigarh. Sidhu, a former journalist, was a close friend of Mann.

Pargat said that Sidhu was instrumental in building the Aam Aadmi Party. Welcoming his experience and commitment to Punjab, Pargat said Sidhu had been searching for a political platform dedicated to harmony, public welfare, and the state’s future.