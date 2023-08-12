Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pathankot: Gambling syndicate busted, 21 held

Pathankot: Gambling syndicate busted, 21 held

ByHT Correspondent, Pathankot
Aug 12, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said acting on a tip-off a police team raided a hotel uncovering a gambling operation run on its premises

Pathankot Police have busted a gambling syndicate operating within the district with the arrest of 21 individuals, including the hotel manager.

The owner of the hotel is currently at large and has been booked in an illegal operation. (iStock)
The owner of the hotel is currently at large and has been booked in an illegal operation. (iStock)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said acting on a tip-off a police team raided a hotel uncovering a gambling operation run on its premises.

“Cash totalling 6,33,770 was recovered from the premises. The police have confiscated two cars, four Activa scooters and two motorcycles, the SSP added.

Among the arrested individuals is the hotel’s manager. The owner of the hotel is currently at large and has been booked in an illegal operation.

Case against 22 persons has been registered under Sections 420, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 13 of the Punjab Gambling Act at Police Station, Sujanpur in Pathankot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out