Patiala: Colonel Bath asked to appear before SIT today

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe Colonel Pushpinder Bath’s assault case on Monday requested the officer to appear in Patiala on Tuesday, a notice issued by the SIT’s chairperson said. Jasvinder Kaur, wife of Colonel Pushpinder Bath, during protest in Patiala. (ANI File)

The notice says the colonel can record his statement and produce evidence of the incident at the time.

Punjab Police had formed a three-member high-level SIT on March 21, with additional director general of police (ADGP law and order) SPS Parmar as the head.

Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Malik SAS Nagar superintendent of police (SP Rural) Manpreet Singh are the other two members of the SIT directed to conduct investigation on a day-to-day basis.

Army, police to hold joint press briefing

The army and the Punjab Police will on Tuesday hold a joint media briefing regarding the alleged assault on Colonel Bath, at the Punjab Bhavan, Sector 3, Chandigarh, according to a release by the defence public relations officer (PRO) based in Chandigarh.

The release said Chief of Staff, Army Western Command headquarters, and Punjab director general of police (DGP) will address the media at noon (12pm).