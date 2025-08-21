Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Patiala DC orders probe into blaze at Patran factory that killed one

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 08:08 am IST

The preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that the factory was operating ‘illegally without the mandatory approvals’, said the officials.

Patiala deputy commissioner (DC), on Wednesday, ordered an inquiry into a fire incident at a pressure cooker manufacturing factory in Patran, wherein a worker was killed and four others sustained burn injuries.

Patiala deputy commissioner (DC), on Wednesday, ordered an inquiry into a fire incident at a pressure cooker manufacturing factory in Patran, wherein a worker was killed and four others sustained burn injuries. (ANI File photo)
Patiala deputy commissioner (DC), on Wednesday, ordered an inquiry into a fire incident at a pressure cooker manufacturing factory in Patran, wherein a worker was killed and four others sustained burn injuries. (ANI File photo)

The preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that the factory was operating ‘illegally without the mandatory approvals’, said the officials.

The officials, who didn’t wish to be named, said that the factory was not even registered with the labour department.

“A number of fire safety violations and others were found, and the entire premises of the factory was unsafe, not meeting the safety standards. One of the walls of the factory was about to fall,” the officials added.

Patiala DC Preeti Yadav said, “I have ordered an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the reasons behind the fire. Besides, I have constituted a committee to inspect all the factories in the district to ensure that no such incident is repeated in the future.”

Manvesh Sidhu, principal secretary, labour department, said that the department would take necessary action against the factory owner after the inquiry. “We have already set off an inquiry into the matter.”

Mohit Singla, deputy director (Factory Wing), Labour Department, said: “The owner had to register it with the Factory wing of the Labour department, which he didn’t. Therefore, we will file a challan in the court after completing the inquiry,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Patiala DC orders probe into blaze at Patran factory that killed one
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On