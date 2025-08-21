Patiala DC orders probe into blaze at Patran factory that killed one

Patiala deputy commissioner (DC), on Wednesday, ordered an inquiry into a fire incident at a pressure cooker manufacturing factory in Patran, wherein a worker was killed and four others sustained burn injuries. Patiala deputy commissioner (DC), on Wednesday, ordered an inquiry into a fire incident at a pressure cooker manufacturing factory in Patran, wherein a worker was killed and four others sustained burn injuries. (ANI File photo)

The preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that the factory was operating ‘illegally without the mandatory approvals’, said the officials.

The officials, who didn’t wish to be named, said that the factory was not even registered with the labour department.

“A number of fire safety violations and others were found, and the entire premises of the factory was unsafe, not meeting the safety standards. One of the walls of the factory was about to fall,” the officials added.

Patiala DC Preeti Yadav said, “I have ordered an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the reasons behind the fire. Besides, I have constituted a committee to inspect all the factories in the district to ensure that no such incident is repeated in the future.”

Manvesh Sidhu, principal secretary, labour department, said that the department would take necessary action against the factory owner after the inquiry. “We have already set off an inquiry into the matter.”

Mohit Singla, deputy director (Factory Wing), Labour Department, said: “The owner had to register it with the Factory wing of the Labour department, which he didn’t. Therefore, we will file a challan in the court after completing the inquiry,” he said.