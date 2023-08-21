Pall of gloom descends on Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib village

Patiala Gunner Tarandeep Singh was among nine soldiers who were killed when an army truck skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday. (ANI)

A pall of gloom descended on Kamali, the native village of Tarandeep Singh (23) in Fatehgarh Sahib, as soon as the news of his death trickled in.

Tarandeep’s uncle Gurmukh Singh, who retired from the army in 2018, said the family first heard about the accident on a news channel and later confirmed it from authorities. Neighbours and relatives are consoling the family members, he said.

Tarandeep did his schooling from Chunni Kalan village and joined the army in 2018. Tarandeep’s father Kewal Singh is a farmer with a three-acre land holding. His elder sister Navdeep Kaur recently got a job at a private school after completing her MSc.

Fatehgarh Sahib deputy commissioner Preneet Kaur Gill said that authorities are coordinating with the army and the family to ensure proper arrangements for Tarandeep’s cremation.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has mourned the demise of Tarandeep. He said the Punjab Government will provide all help to the family.