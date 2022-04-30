Patiala violence: How police, admn were caught napping
Patiala : Despite the right-wing leaders and Sikh hardliners locking horns after US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun gave a call to observe “the Khalistan foundation day” on April 29 a fortnight ago, the Patiala administration, particularly the police, were caught napping.
There was no barricading, no arrangement of water cannons, exposing the callous attitude of the police. This despite the fact that Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) led by Harish Singla had announced to counter the “Khalistan march”. He held a press conference on April 17 announcing to counter the Khalistan march and also spread the message through the social media. The Sikh radicals also said that they would not allow Singla to hold the procession. However, the administration and the police conveniently ignored this, not thinking that this would lead to a serious law and order problem.
On Friday, Sikh radicals, led by some unidentified persons and nihangs, gathered at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to take on the activists of the right-wing organisation. A large number of radicals, some from faraway places such as Bathinda, Mansa, Amritsar and other parts of Punjab, converged at the gurdwara in the wee hours of Friday and started moving towards the Kali Devi Temple, where Singla was to conclude his march.
Even as a SP-rank official held parleys with the radicals, they didn’t relent and continued their march towards the temple calling Singla and his supporters “bandar sena” (monkey army). There were no efforts by the police to stop them even as it took radicals three hours to reach the temple where the clash took place.
Singla and his supporters, who started the march from walled city, also moved towards the Kali Mata Temple raising pro-Khalistan slogans.
The situation turned violent outside the temple as Sikh radicals started attacking right-wing supporters, injuring BJP leader Ashutosh Gautam. Both the factions, one from inside the temple and the other from the outside, start pelting each other with stones.
SSP Nanak Singh reached the spot and ordered firing in the air, but the police action was not enough to control the situation. The situation was brought under control after the home secretary and the DGP intervened.
DC Sakshi Sawhney and IG, Patiala, Rakesh Kumar Agarwal managed to pacify the warring factions and asked Sikh radicals to move away from the temple. They also asked the Hindu organisation activists to leave the temple. More police force was deployed at the spot.
However, a large number of radicals started moving city, forcing the DC imposed a curfew. “Singla had not taken permission to hold the march. We have booked and arrested him,” said SP Harpal Singh. FIRs have also been registered against members of the rival factions.
Patiala clash: Oppn targets AAP govt; say complete anarchy, collapse of law & order in state
Chandigarh : Expressing concern over the situation in Patiala after communal clashes broke out between two groups on Friday, the opposition Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state alleging that it failed to maintain law and order in the state. Congress legislature party leader Partap Singh Bajwa asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to get his house in order as there is complete anarchy in the state.
Patiala violence: Harish Singla, a self-styled Hindu leader at odds with Sikh radicals
The self-styled Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla, who has been arrested for the Patiala violence on Friday, is among Punjab's Hindu right-wing leaders who remain at the forefront to oppose the Sikh radicals and Khalistani sympathisers. Belonging to a middle-class family with no political background, Singla has been provided security by the Punjab Police in view of threat to his life owing to the anti-Khalistan stand.
BSF shoots down ‘Made in China’ drone along Pak border in Amritsar
The Border Security Force on Friday shot down a 'Made in China' drone along the India-Pakistan border in the area near Dhanoe Kalan village falling under the Ajnala subdivision of Amritsar sector. BSF personnel illuminated the area by firing para bombs to aim at the object and fired several shots towards it. On April 17, Tarn Taran police had busted a module using drones for the smuggling heroin from across the border.
Punjab Cong appoints five vice-presidents, treasurer
Chandigarh : The Congress on Friday appointed its state treasurer, five vice-presidents and a general secretary in Punjab with immediate effect. Former MLA Amit Vij has been appointed as treasurer of the state unit whereas former minister Aruna Chaudhary, ex-MLAs Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Kushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon and Sunder Sham Arora and MLA Pargat Singh have been named as vice-presidents, according to a press statement issued by All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal.
Inquiry ordered against madarsas run by non-Muslims
Lucknow Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board Iftekhar Ahmed Javed has ordered an inquiry into madarsas run by non-Muslims just for the sake of grant. Javed said, “Legally non-Muslims are not allowed to run madarsas because they cannot teach Islamic subjects as they don't have any knowledge about Islam. However, the madarsas are open to all human beings and people from all faiths can take education there.”
