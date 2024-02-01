 Patwari booked on bribery charges in Fazilka - Hindustan Times
Patwari booked on bribery charges in Fazilka

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Feb 02, 2024 06:16 AM IST

An official spokesperson of the state VB said this case has been registered against the accused after an online complaint by Jagjit Singh, a resident of Fazilka, on the chief minister's anti-corruption action line. The complainant has also made a recording of the demand raised by the patwari and submitted it to the VB as evidence.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a corruption case against patwari Subash Chander, posted at revenue halqa Mulianwali, Fazilka, for accepting a bribe of 1,500. Disclosing this here on Thursday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said this case has been registered against the accused after an online complaint by Jagjit Singh, a resident of Fazilka, on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line. The complainant has also made a recording of the demand raised by the patwari and submitted it to the VB as evidence. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station, Ferozepur range. Further investigation is under progress, he added.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a corruption case against patwari Subash Chander, posted at revenue halqa Mulianwali, Fazilka, for accepting a bribe of ₹1,500.
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a corruption case against patwari Subash Chander, posted at revenue halqa Mulianwali, Fazilka, for accepting a bribe of 1,500. (REUTERS File Photo/ Representational image)

Bodies of man, woman found from canal in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur The bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from a canal near Raili village here on Thursday, police said. However, both of them are yet to be identified, they said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Follow Us On