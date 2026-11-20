The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday stayed the recruitment process for Punjab Civil Services (PCS) and allied services posts conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) following allegations of irregularities in the examination process.

Senior advocate Chetan Mittal, appearing in one of the petitions, confirmed that the high court stayed the recruitment process, adding that a detailed order was awaited. (HT FILE)

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A bench of justice Sandeep Moudgil passed the order while hearing a batch of petitions filed by Kamaljeet Dhillon and others. The petitioners have sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the mains examination and challenged several eligibility conditions introduced by the commission.

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Senior advocate Chetan Mittal, appearing in one of the petitions, confirmed that the high court stayed the recruitment process, adding that a detailed order was awaited.

The PPSC had issued the recruitment advertisement on January 3, 2025, for 322 vacancies in PCS and allied services. The examination was conducted in April 2026 and the commission declared the mains result on November 4, shortlisting 751 candidates for the next stage.

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{{^usCountry}} During the hearing, the petitioners alleged that serious irregularities indicated possible connivance of influential persons and that certain candidates had been given undue advantages at the expense of others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the hearing, the petitioners alleged that serious irregularities indicated possible connivance of influential persons and that certain candidates had been given undue advantages at the expense of others. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the major objections concerned the Punjabi language eligibility requirement. According to the petitioners, the original advertisement made Punjabi at matriculation level compulsory as on the date of advertisement. However, they alleged that the condition was subsequently amended to include equivalent qualifications and even graduation, without proper transparency.

The petitions also raised questions over examination security, claiming that there was no videography for nearly three hours and that question papers arrived at the examination centres in an unsealed condition. They further alleged that some evaluators had been appointed despite their appointments having earlier been set aside by the Supreme Court.

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Another allegation concerned the selection list, in which 26 clusters of three or more consecutive roll numbers reportedly accounted for 86 shortlisted candidates. The petitioners questioned the absence of category-wise bifurcation in the mains result and alleged that different roll numbers were used in the preliminary and mains examinations, making verification difficult.

The petitions also alleged that candidates exceeding the prescribed age limit were allowed to participate and that documents were not scrutinised before candidates were permitted to appear in the examinations.

Reacting to the Punjab and HC’s interim stay on the process concerning the PPSC examination and appointments of PCS officers, AAP Punjab president-cabinet minister Aman Arora said the Punjab government respected the judiciary and would present its complete response before the high court on the next date of hearing.

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SAD seek CBI probe

Following the high court stay, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded a probe by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) into alleged irregularities in the PCS examinations and resignation of PPSC chairman and other commission members.