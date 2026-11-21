The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to seal the records pertaining to the recruitment process for the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) and allied services posts and produce them before the court by November 23.

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to seal the records pertaining to the recruitment process for the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) and allied services posts and produce them before the court by November 23. (Representational image) more less

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On November 19, the high court had stayed the recruitment process while hearing a batch of petitions filed by Kamaljeet Dhillon and others seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination held for 322 vacancies in PCS and allied services, for which 751 candidates were shortlisted on November 4. The detailed order was released on Friday.

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“…if the process of selection is allowed to continue, it may hamper the career of hundreds of candidates, wherein a total no. of more than 85,000 applicants have applied for various posts under the advertisement in question. In any case, not even a single person would be allowed to be given a public appointment if he is found to be ineligible in any manner at any stage of the selection process,” the court observed, adding that even those shortlisted for the interview, if finally given appointments, would also be in “doldrums” if the petitions were finally accepted by the court.

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{{^usCountry}} Some successful candidates and the government had opposed halting the recruitment process. However, the court observed that it could not lose sight of the concerns and questions raised by the petitioners, which it prima facie found to be “glaring in nature.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some successful candidates and the government had opposed halting the recruitment process. However, the court observed that it could not lose sight of the concerns and questions raised by the petitioners, which it prima facie found to be “glaring in nature.” {{/usCountry}}

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Taking note of the arguments advanced by the petitioners, the court noted that the date for completing certain documents was extended on nearly three occasions, allegedly by the PPSC secretary alone, who was not the competent authority to do so.

No scrutiny of the applications was done prior to the preliminary examination or the main examination. The scrutiny was admittedly done only after the declaration of the main examination result.

It also took note of allegations that some of the question papers had serial numbers printed on them, whereas some did not.

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Some candidates were issued roll numbers under both male and female genders, that too in different categories. Also, some candidates were issued multiple roll numbers, the court said.

“The declaration of the result has been impugned, showing successful candidates in a cluster pattern, which raises suspicion in view of these circumstances and the specific instances shown by the petitioners in their pleadings,” the court observed.

It also noted that the evaluators’ credibility has also been questioned and their appointments had been quashed by the Supreme Court.

The court has now directed the PPSC secretary to seal the entire record from the date of submission of applications till the final scrutiny of applications up to November 18, and produce it before the court by 5 pm on Monday.

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