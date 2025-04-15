People in Congress-ruled HP, Karnataka, Telangana feel betrayed: PM Modi

Hitting out at the opposition governments in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Congress model had proved to be a lie as it focused “only on power. PM Narendra Modi, with Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and others during a rally in Kail village of Yamunanagar district in Haryana on Monday. (HT photo)

“Promises have not been fulfilled and the people of the states feel betrayed,” he said while addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of an 800-MW ultra-critical modern unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant at Kail village in Yamunanagar. The PM said Haryana was seeing “double speed of the BJP’s double-engine government”.

The power project will be built by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at a cost of ₹7,272.06 crore. The total project cost is ₹8,469.12 crore, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) said, adding that the unit is expected to start generation 192 lakh units per day in 48 months by March 2029.

This proposed unit will increase HPGCL’s generation capacity from 2582.4 MW to 3382.4 MW and will boost Haryana’s energy self-sufficiency.

During his address, the PM said there were blackouts when the Congress was in power before 2014 but India’s production has doubled in the last decade, and it is exporting electricity.

He announced the government’s goal to increase Haryana’s electricity production from 16,000 MW to 24,000 MW in the coming years. He also highlighted ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’, enabling individuals to install solar panels on their rooftops, eliminate electricity bills and even earn by selling surplus power. He noted that over 1.25 crore people across the country, including lakhs from Haryana, have registered under this scheme.

During his 25-minute speech, the PM said, “The BJP model is based on truth. People are feeling betrayed in Congress-ruled states. In Himachal Pradesh, people are upset as all development works are stalled. In Karnataka, everything from electricity to milk is getting expensive under the Congress government.”

Taking forward the vision of Gobardhan (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan), Modi laid the foundation stone of a compressed biogas plant at Mukarabpur. The plant, slated for completion by 2027, will have an annual production capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes and will help in organic waste management, while contributing to clean energy production and environmental conservation.

Days after the Telangana government faced a nationwide backlash for razing trees on several acres near Hyderabad’s Central University, Modi said: “They (Congress government) are busy clearing jungles, while the BJP government is making biogas plants to generate renewable energy.”

Modi digitally inaugurated the 14.4-km Rewari bypass project worth around ₹1,070 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The bypass will decongest Rewari city, reduce Delhi-Narnaul travel time by an hour, and boost economic activity in the region.

The PM praised efforts by Saini-led state government to empower Haryana’s farmers, noting that now 24 crops are procured at MSP and lakhs of farmers in Haryana have benefited from the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, with claims exceeding ₹9,000 crore under the scheme.

Additionally, he mentioned that ₹6,500 crore has been disbursed to Haryana’s farmers through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Hails lawyer’s struggle against British Empire

Highlighting the significance of Baisakhi festival and the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, he recalled the role of Shankaran Nair, a lawyer and high-ranking official in the British government who chose to resign and raise his voice against the atrocities of foreign rule.

“He fought the Jallianwala Bagh case single-handedly, shaking the foundations of the British Empire and holding it accountable in court. Nair’s actions are a remarkable example of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, showcasing how a man from Kerala stood against British power for a massacre in Punjab,” he added.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar, Haryana cabinet ministers Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Panwar and Shyam Singh Rana, MPs Naveen Jindal, Rekha Sharma and Ram Chander Jangra were among those present.