People will judge parties by work, not rhetoric: Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said Punjab has got a government focused on delivering for its people, claiming that four-and-a-half years of work have earned his government the trust of the people.

Mann says we have earned their trust through our work over the past four-and-a-half years. (HT)

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Highlighting achievements like daytime electricity and canal water for farmers, ₹15,000 in monthly family savings through welfare schemes, and prompt paddy procurement payments, he said that his government’s track record speaks for itself.

Taking on the BJP and other opponents, he said attempts to tarnish his image had failed to undermine his honesty, pointing out that the CBI returned empty-handed after a raid at his office.

“The people of Punjab will ultimately judge every political party by its record of public service. We will continue to focus on tangible results, transparency and accountability rather than hollow rhetoric,” he said.

Addressing the Lok Milni at Mimsa village in Sangrur on Sunday, Mann said, “The people of Punjab have witnessed the difference between governments that made promises and a government that is delivering results. We have earned their trust through our work over the past four-and-a-half years. Every penny of the state exchequer belongs to the people, and we are ensuring that their money returns to them through development, better public services and welfare initiatives.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “Our government is working for the people. We have provided jobs to more than 70,000 youth, improved roads, strengthened schools and hospitals, and closed toll plazas to save commuters ₹70 lakh daily. We are also developing villages and building sports stadiums so that our youth can focus on sports and build a better future.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “Our government is working for the people. We have provided jobs to more than 70,000 youth, improved roads, strengthened schools and hospitals, and closed toll plazas to save commuters ₹70 lakh daily. We are also developing villages and building sports stadiums so that our youth can focus on sports and build a better future.” {{/usCountry}}

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The CM said, “Healthcare should be accessible to every family. Through the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, we are providing cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh per family.”

On the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, he said, “The amount would be transferred directly into their bank accounts, and women already receiving social security pensions would also be eligible. He said 97% of women in Punjab were expected to benefit from the scheme, for which ₹9,300 crore had been allocated in the budget.”

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He said the government was investing in teacher training, Schools of Eminence and other initiatives to improve the quality of education and empower children from ordinary families.

He said, “The increase in government school students qualifying for NEET, from 80 in 2021 to 882 in 2026, reflects the efforts being made to improve education.”

He added that reliable irrigation and reducing farmers’ financial burden remained central to the government’s agricultural policy.

Taking on political opponents, he said those unable to challenge his government on performance are resorting to personal attacks and attempts to malign his reputation.

Referring to the CBI raid at his office, the CM stated, “The BJP thought that raids and pressure would intimidate me, but the CBI returned empty-handed after the raid at my office. I will never compromise on the interests of Punjab and its people. My strength comes from the trust of the people, and I will continue to serve them with honesty and determination.”

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“The people of Punjab are not outsiders to me; they are my own family. My doors have always been open to them and will always remain open. The real purpose of holding public office is to listen to people’s grievances, understand their problems and work towards finding solutions,” he said.