Petroleum Dealers Association flag illegal sale of diesel by mobile fuel truck

The Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA), Ludhiana, has flagged a case of mobile fuel truck selling illegal fuel at an unauthorised location, raising concerns about public safety and law enforcement. (Representational image)

Condemning this incident, the Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA), Ludhiana, led by its president Ranjit Singh Gandhi, has also lodged a complaint with the District Food and Civil Supplies Controller, highlighting repeated violations of multiple laws.

According to the complaint, the mobile bowser was found operating illegally, violating several norms including the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, which allows the government to regulate essential goods like fuel to prevent hoarding or illegal sales; the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, which ensures petrol and diesel are sold only through authorised channels and prevents diversion or unlawful distribution; and the Petroleum Rules, 2002, which set safety and operational standards for handling petroleum products.

The complaint alleges that the mobile dispenser breached all these regulations by selling fuel to truck operators without proper authorisation.

Additionally, the PDA emphasised that while action has been taken against similar violations in the past, such illegal activities continue unabated in Ludhiana. The complaint urges the authorities not only to verify the legality of the bowser but also to take immediate action under Sections 3, 6, and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, directing the local police to seize the dispenser without delay.

Explaining the gravity of the situation, Manjeet Singh, general secretary of the Petrol Pump Dealers Association, Punjab, said, “The operation of these mobile dispensers is extremely serious from both a legal and public safety perspective. These bowsers carry Class B explosives, which are highly flammable and hazardous, significantly increasing the risk of accidents and devastating fire. Furthermore, such unauthorised operations create opportunities for black marketing and adulteration of diesel, an essential commodity regulated under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.”

Additionally, under petroleum regulations, only authorised petrol pump outlets holding valid Form XIV licenses are permitted to transport and dispense fuel. The absence of geo-fencing or proper monitoring of these dispensers violates regulatory safeguards designed to ensure lawful supply and protect public safety. Immediate action must be taken to prevent further breaches of law and avert potential hazards, he noted.

DC orders strict action

Reportedly, in response to these concerns, deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain on Friday ordered a crackdown on mobile fuel dispensers, or bowsers, found selling fuel to trucks or other moving vehicles in violation of established laws and guidelines. The orders came during a meeting with District Food and Civil Supplies Controllers (DFSCs) and representatives from various oil companies.

Jain noted that the administration had received multiple complaints regarding unauthorised fuel sales by mobile dispensers. To enforce compliance, DFSCs have been directed to form inspection teams and conduct surprise checks across Ludhiana to identify and penalise violators.