An unwelcome hat-trick in Ludhiana as another cricket betting racket busted

Police commissionerate’s Crime Investigation Agency (CIA, staff-2) busted another betting racket with the arrest of two share brokers late on Saturday night. Ludhiana Police Commissionerate’s CIA, staff-2 busted the third cricket betting racket in as many days. (HT File)

The accused were allegedly accepting bets for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings when the police conducted a raid and arrested them.

The accused have been identified as Manmeet Singh, 28, of Mohalla Guru Arjun Dev Nagar and Kamal Kumar, 37, of Mohalla Ragian of Machhiwara. Police have recovered a laptop, two mobile phones and ₹2.13 lakh from their possession. The accused are share brokers.

Sharing details, inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff 2, said the police received information about the accused operating from Rose Enclave near Nehru Rose Garden, accepting bets on the cricket matches. The police conducted a raid and arrested the accused accepting bets on the matches in front of a house.

The Inspector said the accused would create an account on an illegal betting website and sublet them to others involved in the exercise, adding that the duo had been involved in the same for a long time.

A case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 13A, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act has been registered against the accused at the Division number 8 police station.

Past incidents:

On April 7

Police commissionerate’s Crime Investigation Agency staff 2 had arrested a man running an alleged racket from his house at Kakowal road, accepting bets for the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

On April 6

Two residents had landed in police net for allegedly accepting bets for IPL encounters as well as other ongoing international cricket matches. The team had also recovered ₹1.81 lakh from their possession.