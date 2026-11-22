Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday joined the Leh Apex Body (LAB)-led protest in Leh, alleging that he had been kept under effective house arrest since November 11 and that police withdrew the security deployment outside his residence only after the matter came up before the court.

Sonam Wangchuk (HT File)

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Addressing a press conference with LAB chairman Chering Dorjay Lakrook at the protest site, Wangchuk questioned the legality of the restrictions imposed on his movement and accused the administration of using police personnel to carry out unjustified actions.

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He also appealed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene, asserting that constitutional values and democratic freedoms must be upheld. “India is not a rogue state. It is the world’s largest democracy, and it has certain constitutional values and standards that must be upheld,” he said.

Police on Friday night withdrew arrangements made to ensure compliance with a prohibitory order imposed against Wangchuk in Leh and said Wangchuk had not been placed under house arrest. Recounting the events of November 11, Wangchuk said he was forcibly picked up while preparations were underway for the indefinite protest to press for resumption of dialogue with the centre and seek deferment of Hill Council polls scheduled for December 4.

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{{^usCountry}} “Those who came were wearing masks and hoodies, with their faces concealed. I would hesitate to even call them policemen because they looked more like goons,” he said, alleging that although he had agreed to go to jail, he was instead taken to his residence in HIAL, where nearly two dozen local police and CRPF personnel, dressed in commando fatigues and carrying firearms, were deployed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Those who came were wearing masks and hoodies, with their faces concealed. I would hesitate to even call them policemen because they looked more like goons,” he said, alleging that although he had agreed to go to jail, he was instead taken to his residence in HIAL, where nearly two dozen local police and CRPF personnel, dressed in commando fatigues and carrying firearms, were deployed. {{/usCountry}}

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Wangchuk said he subsequently decided to challenge the restrictions through legal channels with the assistance of lawyers in Delhi and Ladakh. He said an appeal was filed before the high court bench in Leh on November 17 and listed for hearing the following day.

He claimed that no government representative appeared during the November 18 hearing, following which the court gave the government time until November 19 to submit its response. The activist said that Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta appeared before the court on November 19 and sought time until November 23, which was granted.

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“Taking advantage of this time, the authorities withdrew all the personnel deployed outside my residence on Friday night,” Wangchuk said.

In a post on X, Leh district police said, “Police arrangements which (were) placed to ensure compliance with prohibitory order have been withdrawn. Additional district magistrate, Leh has passed a prohibitory order against Wangchuk. It is clarified that he was not put under any house arrest as has been claimed.”

Wangchuk described the police statement as bizarre and questioned how the administration could deny restricting his movement when he had allegedly been prevented from stepping outside his residence. Wangchuk alleged that the administration was effectively denying restrictions when faced with judicial scrutiny.