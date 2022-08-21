Police informer killed in road mishap in Abohar
A man was killed in a road mishap when he along with a police team were on their way to nab drug peddlers at Abohar in Fazilka. As per information, Vikas Kumar was reportedly an informer of the police
: A 32-year-old man died in an accident when he along with a police team were on their way to nab drug peddlers at Abohar in Fazilka district on Sunday.
As per information, Vikas Kumar of Abohar was reportedly an informer of the police. On Saturday, when he was chasing drug peddlers in his vehicle along with a police team that was in a separate vehicle, a vehicle hit Vikas’s car at Patti Bila village following which his car rammed into a tree. He died on the spot. The deceased is survived by wife and a daughter.
His family has demanded a government job besides compensation. Gurwinder Singh, superintendent of police, Fazilka, assured his family of all possible help. The body was handed over to the kin after the post-mortem examination.
-
Process to fill 4,161 posts in school education department in progress: Harjot Singh Bains
The Punjab government has initiated the process to fill 4,161 posts in the school education department. Disclosing this here, school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the examination to recruit social studies and Punjabi teachers are being conducted at 83 examination centres located in Chandigarh and Mohali on August 21. Exam for social science subject will be conducted at 48 centres in the morning, while the exam for Punjabi subject will be conducted at 35 centres in the afternoon, he added. Bains said 23,858 candidates will appear for 633 posts of social studies and 15,914 candidates for 534 posts of Punjabi teachers.
-
Colonial-era railway bridge on Chakki river collapses amid heavy rainfall
A nearly century-old colonial-era railway bridge on the Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the area A nearly century-old colonial-era railway bridge on the Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the area. It collapsed weeks after it was declared unsafe by the railway authorities.
-
Behbal Kalan firing: Proceeding not to move forward until SIT files charge sheet in Kotkapura case, says Faridkot court
The Faridkot district and sessions court said that the proceedings in the Behbal Kalan firing case will not move further in the trial court until the charge sheet in the Kotkapura firing case is filed by the special investigation team. The matter was adjourned to October 15. On August 4, the SIT submitted a sealed status report into the investigation of the Kotkapura firing incident.
-
Jhundan panel head seeks ‘accepted faces’ in SAD leadership
Amid the rise in rebel voices in the Shiromani Akali Dal, former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan, who led a 13-member committee to suggest a course correction after the party faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls, has sought to bring 'accepted faces' in the party leadership. He was addressing a function organised to mark the 37th death anniversary of former SAD chief Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.
-
Show-cause notice to 3: PU officials say rescinded permission well before USA tour
A day after Panjab University Teacher's Association wrote to the vice-chancellor over the show-cause notice issued to three faculty members, the varsity officials clarified that sanctions had not been rescinded at the last minute as the teachers were claiming, but well before they left for their USA. The show-cause notices were issued to Sanjeev Gautam, Navdeep Goyal and Harish Kumar. The decision to issue the notices was taken at a syndicate meeting.
