No breakthrough in murder of Sikh trader in Peshawar

ByPress Trust of India, Peshawar
Apr 04, 2023 12:56 AM IST

According to the police report, 28 Sikh community members have been killed in the province in the past.

Police probing the murder of a Sikh trader and a Christian youth here in the capital of Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last week are yet to make any breakthrough in arresting the culprits. An initial investigation report into the murder of Diyal Singh has been sent to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, said the police.

On Saturday, a Christian youth identified as Kashif Masih was killed by a gunman in front of his home in the Pishtakharra area of Peshawar. (HT File)

Two close relatives of Diyal Singh, who was killed last Friday in his shop, were also killed last year, the police report said. The incident is being investigated as a targeted killing. According to the police report, 28 Sikh community members have been killed in the province in the past.

Singh received a bullet in the head and another in the chest, the report said.

On Saturday, a Christian youth identified as Kashif Masih was killed by a gunman in front of his home in the Pishtakharra area of Peshawar.

The armed killer, who was alone on his bike, shot dead Masih, the report said. It would be premature to assume that the incident was a targeted killing, the report said.

bike bullet capital christian community government gunman head incident investigation khyber pakhtunkhwa murder pakistan peshawar police report shop sikh trader
