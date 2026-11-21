Failure to conduct a test identification parade (TIP), non-production of the original closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage recording device, absence of forensic examination of video clips and missing mobile tower-location charts weakened the prosecution’s case, prompting a Panchkula court to acquit two men accused of snatching a woman’s gold earring.

Gagan, 47, and Lavi Arora alias Lavish, 36, got the benefit of doubt as the court held that the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt. more less

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Sessions judge Sanjay Sandhir, in a judgment pronounced on Monday, gave both accused, Gagan, 47, and Lavi Arora alias Lavish, 36, the benefit of doubt, holding that the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

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The case related to an incident on March 8, 2024, when a man allegedly snatched one of Champa Rani’s gold earrings while she was walking in Sector 15. Another man allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and helped the snatcher escape.

Highlighting the identification lapses, the court noted that the complainant had not known the accused before the incident and no test identification parade was conducted before a magistrate. The court found her testimony doubtful as she initially questioned how she could identify the motorcycle-borne accused in the CCTV footage when she had failed to identify him at the time of the occurrence, but subsequently identified both accused in court.

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{{^usCountry}} The court also questioned the reliability of the CCTV evidence. The person who supplied the footage in a pen drive told the court that the accused only “look like” the persons seen in the recording. He was not present at the spot during the incident, had not handed over the original digital video recorder (DVR) to police, and the video clips were not sent to any Forensic Science Laboratory for scientific examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court also questioned the reliability of the CCTV evidence. The person who supplied the footage in a pen drive told the court that the accused only “look like” the persons seen in the recording. He was not present at the spot during the incident, had not handed over the original digital video recorder (DVR) to police, and the video clips were not sent to any Forensic Science Laboratory for scientific examination. {{/usCountry}}

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Another significant gap concerned the mobile phone records. The court observed that the call detail records of both mobile numbers placed them in Punjab, rather than Haryana, around the alleged time of the occurrence. Tower-location charts were not produced, while the nodal officer expressed ignorance about whether the subscribers were actually using the subscriber identity module (SIM) cards.

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The court further noted that the complainant did not produce the snatched earring in court, stating that she had sold it to a goldsmith. No independent witness was joined during the alleged identification or recovery proceedings.

Concluding that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges, the court acquitted both accused. Lavi Arora was ordered to be released forthwith, provided he was not required in any other case.