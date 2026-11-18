Political parties, including the ruling National Conference (NC), the CPIM and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), have expressed concern over the stringent restrictions imposed by security forces in Kulgam following last week’s attack on CRPF personnel.

A security official conducts frisking and vehicle checks during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) following an earlier attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint, in the Laroo area, Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The parties demanded that ordinary civilians not be subjected to unnecessary hardships for an attack in which they had no role.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the situation in Kulgam was concerning.

“While security agencies have every right to conduct checks, keeping entire villages, including the elderly, under prolonged restrictions for days is avoidable and causes unnecessary hardship,” Dar said in a post on X.

Security forces killed an alleged associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant commander Mohammed Lateef Bhat in an encounter in Kulgam district on Monday, while a search operation continued to trace Bhat, who is suspected of involvement in the attack on a CRPF post that left three personnel injured.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, in a post on X, said collective punishment breeds alienation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Akhran Nowpora in Kulgam has virtually been turned into a cantonment following the attack on CRPF personnel a few days ago. The reports emerging from the area are extremely distressing. Collective punishment only breeds alienation and resentment. Innocent people must not be made to suffer, “ she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Akhran Nowpora in Kulgam has virtually been turned into a cantonment following the attack on CRPF personnel a few days ago. The reports emerging from the area are extremely distressing. Collective punishment only breeds alienation and resentment. Innocent people must not be made to suffer, “ she said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

CPIM leader and Kulgam MLA MY Tarigami said prolonged restrictions were unjustified.

“Security forces could take strict action against those involved in the attack. However, subjecting ordinary civilians to prolonged restrictions and hardship is neither fair nor acceptable. The innocent population should not have to bear the brunt of an incident they had no role in, “ he said.