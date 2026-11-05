‘Political vendetta’: Mann hits out at Centre over ED raids

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led Union government over repeated raids by central agencies against AAP leaders, asserting that the agencies could conduct as many raids as they wanted, but nothing would deter his government from working relentlessly for the people of Punjab.

Mann said that intimidation, political vendetta and conspiracies would neither weaken the AAP nor derail Punjab’s development agenda. (HT File)

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Reacting to the raids at the residence of AAP women’s wing chief and MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur, Mann alleged that central agencies were being directed by the BJP to target opposition leaders and suppress dissent, but they would find nothing against the party leaders. He added that intimidation, political vendetta and conspiracies would neither weaken the AAP nor derail Punjab’s development agenda. The Union government should focus on addressing people’s concerns rather than misusing investigative agencies to settle political scores, he said at a press conference here.

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Responding to a question about the Congress rally in Sangrur, CM Mann said Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders were free to organise rallies and exercise their democratic rights. “Democracy thrives on the freedom to express opinions and participate in political activities, and everyone has the constitutional right to do so,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Asked about three AAP MLAs switching to the BJP, he said merely becoming an MLA was not enough and elected representatives also had a responsibility to stand firmly with their party, uphold its principles and actively contribute to organisational activities. “Political responsibility does not end with winning an election,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asked about three AAP MLAs switching to the BJP, he said merely becoming an MLA was not enough and elected representatives also had a responsibility to stand firmly with their party, uphold its principles and actively contribute to organisational activities. “Political responsibility does not end with winning an election,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy, Mann invited sports enthusiasts to witness the semi-final clash between India and Korea. On the announcement of candidates, he said the release of the first list of 40 candidates was part of an ongoing organisational process, and the remaining names would be announced in due course.