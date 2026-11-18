In a major relief to nearly 50,000 households – covering roughly three lakh persons – in rehabilitation colonies, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday announced freehold rights for eligible allottees.

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday announced freehold rights for eligible allottees. (HT File)

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Allottees or their legal heirs who have completed seven years of occupation will be allowed to convert their properties from leasehold to freehold by paying outstanding licence fees and a consideration amount equivalent to 5% of the applicable collector rate.

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The development comes days after Union home minister Amit Shah announced “Diwali gifts” for the city, and less than a month before the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is set to go to the polls. The elections are scheduled in December – announcement by Election Commission expected anytime now.

Addressing the ‘Janhit Avam Vikas Samaroh’ in Maloya, the administrator also announced a slew of employee welfare measures and development projects.

With regards to the freehold rights of occupants in rehabilitation colonies, the administration clarified that the pendency of court proceedings, building violations, misuse or encroachment will not, by itself, disqualify an applicant. The consideration amount can be paid in a lump sum or in installments within a year of approval.

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In another relief measure, the monthly licence fees for eligible residents of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) will be brought at par with those applicable to beneficiaries of the Chandigarh Small Flats Scheme, 2006. The administration has also announced a one-time waiver of interest on outstanding dues for all ARHC licensees, including those whose licences have been cancelled for non-payment. The decisions are expected to ease the financial burden on economically weaker households, although the actual relief will depend on the implementation of the revised fee structure and waiver provisions.

CHB transfer policy reintroduced

To resolve long-pending property transfer issues, the Chandigarh Housing Board’s (CHB) general power of attorney (GPA) and special power of attorney (SPA) transfer policy has been reintroduced. It will cover eligible properties for which the GPA or SPA was registered or executed before October 11, 2011. Properties allotted on a licence or rental basis will remain outside its ambit.

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Building norms relaxations for CHB properties

The administrator also announced relaxations in building norms for CHB allottees. Independent houses can now be demolished and reconstructed under the development control norms applicable to marla houses, while residents of all CHB dwelling units will be permitted to install lifts through registered architects under the self-certification scheme.